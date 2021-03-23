PODCAST: Town of Cabool rallies around long-time veterinarian with serious diagnosis

CABOOL, Mo.– In a small rural town, the impact of a veterinarian can be significant. When diagnosed with prostate cancer, the impact can become even more apparent.

Such is the case with Dr. James McMinn, or “Doc” as he’s affectionately known.

Ozarks First talked to Jeremy McMinn, son of Dr. McMinn and Donnie Wells, Mayor of Cabool.

Listen to the podcast highlighting the life of Dr. McMinn, and the fundraising efforts to assist the McMinn family with medical bills.

A fundraiser dinner and auction for Dr. McMinn is taking place on March 26, 2021, at the Cabool First Baptist Church Life Center. Contact Ammie Williams at 417-254-2762 for more details about the fundraiser.