JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Phelps County teen is one of three teenagers missing from a Joplin mental health clinic, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexus Crawford, 14, Morgan Holderman, 16, Jasmin Holliday, 14, have all been missing since April 3, 2021.

They were last seen at Turnaround Ranch, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-358-8177 or call 911.