PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Reports of child molestation and abuse or neglect of a child led to one arrested on July 28.

According to a release by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, detectives investigated alleged assaults on juveniles between 2014 and 2021. During the investigation, it was alleged that Charles A. Mason, age 37, of Doolittle, Missouri was responsible for these assaults.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Mason was arrested based on the allegations against him.

He was charged with three counts of 1st-degree child molestation, three counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Mason remains incarcerated at the Phelps County Jail with no bond.