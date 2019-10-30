Petersen pleads not guilty to federal charges

Az. — Arizona official Paul Petersen pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Arkansas Tuesday, October 29.

Petersen is accused of running a human smuggling scheme that brought pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S.

Authorities say he illegally paid the Pacific Island women to have their babies in the United States and give them up for adoption.

After entering his not-guilty plea in Fayetteville, Petersen was released on a $100,000 bond and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Petersen also faces charges in Utah and Arizona.

His next court date in Arkansas is set for December 9.