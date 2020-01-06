Person of interest questioned in death of well-known attorney

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Authorities with the greater Saint Louis major case squad are questioning a person of interest in the death of a well- known attorney.

In addition to his law practice, Randy Gori was also a well-known Philanthropist in Edwardsville, Illinois.

That’s about a half-hour northeast of Saint Louis.

Deputies found Gori’s body at his home Saturday night.

They haven’t said how he died.

Yesterday afternoon, investigators found an SUV that was stolen from Gori’s house.

The major case squad says the investigation is still open and they’re still asking people to call them with any information.