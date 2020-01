PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Pea Ridge sophomore died on Thursday, according to the school district.

In a Facebook post, the district said Ayden Cotton, a “sophomore and an outstanding young man,” passed away on January 9.

The school will make counselors available to students and teachers on Friday in the Counseling Center.

Pastors will also be on standby for students, staff, and the community.