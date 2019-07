Mo. — A payment processing firm whose founders are both from Saint Louis are bringing more business back to the show-me state.

Square incorporated has signed a 15-year-lease for a building formerly housing the Saint Louis post dispatch.

Square already employs around 500 people in Sant Louis’ central west end and with the move square plans to more than double its current area workforce.

The building they will now occupy has room for up to 14,000 workers.