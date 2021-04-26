Patrol: Missouri woman in roadway hit, killed by truck

BROSELEY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a southeastern Missouri woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle.

Television station KFVS reports that the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 51, about four miles north of Broseley.

Patrol investigators say 36-year-old Melissa Mayo, of Poplar Bluff, was in the roadway when she was hit by a pickup truck traveling south. Mayo died at the scene.

Officials say the 17-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.