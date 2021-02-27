Parson grants 15 pardons, two commutations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has granted 15 new pardons and two sentence commutations.

The actions were announced Friday. Parson’s office declined to name those being pardoned or having their sentences commuted.

A news release said the names will be released after all families have been notified. Parson’s legal team continues to review clemency files.

The release says he is “working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.”

In December, Parson granted 24 pardons and commuted the sentences of three prior drug offenders to house arrest.