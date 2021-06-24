Pandemic unemployment benefits scheduled to end in Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — All COVID-19 related unemployment benefits in Missouri ended on June 12, but Arkansas’ benefits don’t end until Saturday, June 26.

After the governor’s announcement in Arkansas, Goodwill Industries is seeing a 62% increase in job applicants in just the past month.

“I’ve been unemployed for 2 months now,” said Christian Carroll, a job seeker. “I’m really antsy, trying to get back to work.”

Job seekers are feeling the pressure and trying to get back to work before the benefits run out. However, employers said it’s hard to be competitive and they’re struggling to pay more to fill positions.

“These top companies are paying 15/16 dollars an hour,” said Richardo Yanes, with ABM Industries.

Some Arkansas companies are trying to increase wages while others are offering hiring bonuses.

“People have come in saying I’m making over $800 a week,” said Yanes. “How can you compete?”