Paintings by former president, George W. Bush, on display in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A special exhibit at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville, Arkansas gives you a glimpse of the sacrifice military veterans have made since September 11.

Portraits of Courage: A commander in chief’s tribute to America’s warriors will be on display until Jan. 20.

The traveling exhibit features 49 portraits of wounded combat veterans painted by president George W. Bush.

They depict the reality of a veteran’s experience in war and their transition back to civilian life.

“What Bush is really doing here is supporting his military initiative of the Bush Center by painting the portraits,” said Mindy Besan, curator of American art at Crystal Bridges. “There’s a book that accompanies the exhibition and all the funds raised from the sale of that book go back into his military initiative.”

The exhibit will be on display in the modern art gallery at Crystal Bridges.