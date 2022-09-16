OZARK, Mo. — The cities of Ozark and Nixa are joining forces in a friendly competition to help donate blood for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO).

The third annual Mayors Challenge Blood Drive is encouraging Ozark and Nixa residents to help with blood donations for patients at over 40 area healthcare facilities. The two Christian County cities have a long history of friendly competitive rivalry in things like school sports.

Drive dates are:

Ozarks Blood Drive

Tuesday, September 27

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church

1400 W. Jackson St.

Nixa Blood Drive

Thursday, September 29

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nixa City Hall

715 W. Mount Vernon St.

Donors will receive two tickets to the Dickerson Park Zoo, a T-shirt, a certificate for a free drink or coffee at Signal Food Stores (whiles supplies last).

All donors will also be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card from Central Bank, and a drawing for a $100 Signal Food Store Gift Card.

The winning Mayor’s high school will receive a $500 donation to Least Of These Food Pantry food drive, in their name, courtesy of Southern Bank.

“Blood donation gives our neighbors another chance at life. One day, that neighbor needing blood may be your relative, friend, or even yourself. Every blood donor is a hero. And as an added bonus, this particular blood drive gives the people of Nixa another opportunity to beat Ozark!” said Nixa Mayor Brian Steele.

“Even though this is a friendly competition between Nixa and Ozark, the real heroes are those who step up and donate blood to save the lives of their friends, family and neighbors,” said Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.