OZARK, Mo- For many families, Saturday was a good day to get out of the house and see some Crusin’ at the Ozark Square.

For the Historical River District, today means more than a classic car or a good bite to eat.

“We’re a local organization down here kind of looking to bring in community functions similar to this.” Chris Scafer said.

The Historical River District held its Cruisin’ at the Square and Community Fish Fry Saturday afternoon.

“We’re raising money to do fun things within the community. And it’s not just projects and activities.” Schafer added.

The money the group raises today will go towards more additions to the square’s gazebo, including custom bricks and patio furniture.

The organization says they have used grant money in the past to expand one of the city’s most famous spots.

Cars were showing up before the event even started.

“We weren’t supposed to start cruising until 4 p.m. When I got down here at 2:30 p.m., there were already cars parked, so we know they’re eager to be a part of this.” Patty Quessenberry said.

Quessenberry says they have more projects in motion.

“We’re actually have applied for another grant, and that’s the [more] signs. We want to do more out on Third Street. There’s a lot of people that don’t know the square is here.” Quessenberry added.

“I think they’re ready to get back out, get reengaged with people, go out and see those shops they haven’t been to in a long time and really just reengage with the community,” Scafer said.

Despite a recent surge in COVID cases and gas prices remaining higher than normal, the Historical River District says a large turnout is a good sign of normalcy.