OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Mountain Bigfoot Conference is being held this Saturday for those who wish to learn about the possibility that there is a Bigfoot or even several that live in Southwest Missouri.

Mary Ann Ziebell is coordinating what might be the very first Bigfoot conference in southwest Missouri on Oct. 8, at the Christian County Elks Lodge from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We have had several sightings here and this is a platform to educate and share experiences,” said Ziebell. She wanted a place for like-minded people to be able to come together and not be judged by negative opinions of the cryptid.

Ziebell said there will be guest speakers from cryptid linguists, the Bigfoot Research Organization (BFRO), and an Amazon Prime documentary crew from Into The 400: Looking for the Ozark Mountain Sasquatch. There will also be a food truck and vendors on site.

“I’ve always liked weird stuff,” said Ziebell. She has always had a fascination with things like the legends of Egypt, the Loch Ness Monster, and other myths.

After hearing about a Bigfoot sighting on a police scanner in Kirbyville, she went out on an expedition with the BFRO and had her own experience with the legendary monster. She said that during the night she and her group decided to sit and listen for anything interesting. The group of ten was sitting under a full moon when someone decided to do a headcount. There was eleven present. The eleventh scurried off when they were discovered. In another direction, something was trying to get their attention.

“It sounded like someone was slapping their thigh,” said Ziebell. In the distance, they could see a very large figure stepping out behind a tree. She said everyone regrouped and discovered via thermal imaging that they were being followed. The next morning large tracks were found where Ziebell’s group was.

“The little one had shiny black hair, it was smaller like 5 foot tall,” said Ziebell. She believes they happened to stumble across a young bigfoot, while the mother was trying to distract the group so that the little one could escape.

For more information or to buy tickets to the conference, click here.