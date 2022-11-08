OZARK, Mo. – Following the much anticipated largest-ever Powerball jackpot announcement Tuesday morning, many Missourians tuned in to see who was going to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.

According to a post on the official Missouri Lottery Facebook page, there were a total of seven Powerball winners in the state of Missouri. Many of them are around the greater St. Louis metro area, but one winner resides in Ozark, Missouri.

The winning tickets were sold in the following locations:

Two $1 million winning tickets were sold in

Rosebud

$100,000 winning ticket was sold in

Hazelwood

$50,000 winning tickets were sold in:

Florissant

Odessa

Ozark

St. Louis

Town & Country

You can see the full list of winners HERE.