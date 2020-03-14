Owner of facility tied to Kansas death runs Washington home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Health officials say a nursing home resident who become Kansas’ first COVID-19-related death was infected at the Life Care Center of Kansas City, which is owned by the same company that owns the facility in Washington state linked to 22 fatalities.

Kansas Health Secretary Lee Norman said a focus of the investigation is whether there has been any personnel sharing between the nursing homes in Kirkland, Washington, and the one in Kansas.

The state also reported its sixth COVID-19 case on Friday. Norman says no other residents at the Life Center nursing home are showing symptoms.