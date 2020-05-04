Overland Park police identify officer killed in Sunday shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF)— An Overland Park officer who saw a hit-and-run crash on his way to work is dead Sunday night, as is the suspect the officer was pursuing.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez identified the fallen officer as Mike Mosher, a decorated veteran of the department and president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #21.

He was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

A heart with a thin blue line and candles sit outside the Overland Park Police Dept. in honor of the officer killed in a shooting tonight. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/eniKa5a32j — Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) May 4, 2020

He died in a shootout with the hit-and-run suspect near 123rd and Mackey, the shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m.

Officer Mosher is on the right in this Facebook post from the department commemorating his honor as a Gold Valor Award winner. Officer Mosher was Overland Park’s “Officer of the Year” in 2019.

Police tell FOX4 that Officer Mosher was trying to stop the suspect after seeing the hit-and-run near 143rd and Antioch while he was off-duty, but in uniform and getting ready to go into work.

Officer Mosher followed the suspect’s vehicle to 123rd and Mackey where the suspect stopped and the officer approached the vehicle. That’s when gunshots were exchanged, both the officer and suspect were shot.

The suspect died on scene. Officer Mosher was taken to a hospital where he later passed away surrounded by his wife and daughter.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet. FOX4 will continue to follow developments with this story and have more details as they’re confirmed.