Over $500 million distributed to Missouri communities for COVID-19 relief

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A group formed by Governor Mike Parson is working to administer federal relief dollars to local communities.

they heard from several agencies including health director, Doctor Randall Williams. He said COVID-19 testing will be a big part of expenses moving forward.

Fitzpatrick said the state has been able to direct more than $500 million in federal relief funds to local counties with populations over 500,000 which will receive their funding directly from the federal government.

“All the counties have now received their money so we’re through that process now it’s just a matter of hoping they are able to administer those funds well,” said Fitzpatrick.

Representative David Wood says he feels the Department of Health and Senior Services should be sharing more funding with local health departments to meet testing needs.

Senator Karla May (D- St. Louis) wants to make sure minority-owned businesses are hired for work such as manufacturing personal protective equipment. She said COVID-19 has had a disproportionate effect on African Americans.

You can see how the money is being distributed by clicking here.