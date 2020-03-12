Organizers cancel KC’s iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— Parade organizers announced Thursday that they have chosen to cancel the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade due to rising concerns over the coronavirus.

“Canceling the parade was not a decision we made lightly,” Parade Sr. Co-chair Adam Cannon said in a news release. “For 48 years, the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a tradition for families, businesses, organizations and so many more.”

Parade officials said they made the difficult decision after the rapid development that happened during the past 24 hours.

“We feel that the most responsible thing we can do is cancel the parade,” Cannon said.

According to the news release, organizers will spend the next 24 hours regrouping and discussing the plan for moving forward.

