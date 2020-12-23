One person is dead after vehicle hits rock bluff and overturns

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after striking a rock bluff and overturning on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 3 p.m., Dakota Veasman, 28, from Iberia, Missouri, was driving southbound on Missouri 17 when he took a curve too fast. He tried to use his brakes but began to skid and crossed the center of the road and eventually ran off the left side of the road. Veasman then collided with a rock bluff and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device during the time of the accident and that his vehicle was totaled.