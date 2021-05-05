One person dead after being ejected from vehicle near Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over and they were ejected, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on May 4, 2021, around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-44 heading eastbound. Johnny Curtis, 52, traveled off the right side of the roadway hitting a highway sign and the embankment. The vehicle then went airborne, rolled over and ejected Curtis. He was later pronounced dead at the General Leonard Wood Army Comunity Hospital.

The MSHP reports the vehicle is totaled and Curtis was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Next of kin have been notified.