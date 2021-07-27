One Missouri family’s tragedy leads to hundreds of acts of kindness

CADET, MO. — A day celebrated in many communities across the state and country is now officially a holiday.

Aug. 31 will now be recognized as ‘Random Acts of Kindness Day’ across Missouri because of one mom in southeast Missouri who lost her daughter to suicide and wants her legacy to be remembered.

Lela Thompson and her family are from Cadet. It’s because of her daughter Shayley Akers that Missourians will be asked to give a compliment or pay it forward on the day leading into Suicide Awareness Month.

“She was absolutely beautiful, very outgoing,” Thompson said as she held back tears. “She was homecoming queen, cheerleader and in every club, you can imagine. She saw the good in everything and everybody.”

Five years ago, Thompson lost her oldest daughter Shayley, making August 31 no easy day for their family, friends, or community.

“We were just completely shocked, completely shocked,” Thompson said. “It can’t be true, not my daughter. We weren’t into drugs, we weren’t what I think is a dysfunctional family.”

Thompson works as a kindergarten teacher at Kingston K-14 school in Cadet. She was at school back in 2016 when he was told about her daughter’s death.

“Before I got home, I got a call to come back and that’s when the sheriff had told me my daughter had died by suicide and my world imploded, our world imploded,” Thompson said.

Akers was 19 years old when she died. Her mom said she didn’t know her daughter was suffering.

“To me, she was just a typical teenager who slept a lot, she was moody,” Thompson said. “My child had a mental illness and I didn’t know so now I have to be her legacy.”

That legacy is now known as Random Acts of Kindness Day which the governor signed into law earlier this month.

“For us, it was a way for us not to cry the day that we lost her, for us it was a day for us to go out and help people because that honors her personally the best way we know,” Thompson said.

It started as a day in her community in Washington County, then grew to other parts of the state and even the country.

“It went to Jefferson County, St. Francois County, went to Illinois, it was down in Florida, and it just kind of was rampantly spread and the feeling we got from that was so much better than sitting and crying and being down that day,” Thompson said.

This isn’t the first year Thompson has drove to Jefferson City to testify in favor of the holiday. She said they’ve been trying to get the legislation across the finish line for three years now. Her local representative Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, sponsored the bill.

“There was just a lot of heartbreak along the way and finally we got that call that said, hey this is going to pass,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the day doesn’t require you to spend money, it could be as easy as a compliment or smiling at someone.

“Just find something, it doesn’t matter if it cost, it could be free,” Thompson said. “We want people to remember the kindness, we want people to remember the selflessness that was Shayley, and we want people who are suffering to know it’s okay to not be okay.”

Besides being kind on August 31, Shayley’s mom, with the help of her community has started a non-profit called “Shayley’s Angels.” The organization helps raise awareness about suicide and depression.

“People kept coming forward and saying thank you for making depression okay to talk about, thank you for helping,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the group is trained in mental health and helps bring free resources to the surrounding communities.

“Because I have a broken arm, you can see it, you can see a physical cast, but when you have a mental illness it’s invisible to you,” Thompson said. “It’s a change in personality. If your child is very outgoing and suddenly is not, if your child eats a lot and all of a sudden stops eating if your child is very social and then suddenly wants to stay in their room. Those are things we miss because those are also typical teenager signs.”

Tuesday, July 27, is also Shayley’s birthday. Her mom said Gov. Mike Parson signing Senate Bill 72 is the best birthday present they have ever received.

“This year, we couldn’t think of a better gift when we got that call,” Thompson said. “That was the first thing I thought of was this was the absolute best birthday gift ever.”

The state holiday also leads into Suicide Awareness Month, which is September.

“If we could just get everyone to try just one kind act on Aug. 31, not for me, not for Shayley, but for everybody out there,” Thompson said. “Everybody who is silently suffering, everybody who’s struggling, you don’t know who you could reach.”

Shayley’s Angels have a billboard along the highway outside of Potosi. It says, “Depression is an illness and not a weakness.”

“We need kindness in the world, especially today with all the negativity and all the people being stuck so long with COVID and there’s so much more depression because of those things happening,” Thompson said.

Click here is visit Shayley’s Angels.