One injured after plane crash near Ozark

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A plane crash that occurred off Highway 215 in Franklin County resulted in one person being life-flighted to a hospital.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management Director Rick Covert, crews responded to Highway 215 near Whispering Pine Lane for a report of a downed aircraft.

Covert said emergency crews got the call around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Covert said the plane crash happened on private property at Byrd’s Adventure Center. He said planes from all over the country were flying in for a bush plane competition.

The plane that crashed was practicing take-offs and landings in a short distance when it crashed. Covert said one person was life-flighted to a trauma hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

In the last month, Covert said there have been two reported plane crashes in the Byrd’s Adventure Center area.

The ArkanSTOL 2021 fly-in event describes the event as “this competition tests not only a pilot’s skill but demands extreme knowledge of equipment and unparalleled judgment. The terrain involves actual backwoods flying while adding the exciting elements of time trials with unpredictable river valley winds. All of these aspects combine to make this experience more complex than your average STOL competition,” according to Byrd’s Adventure Center website.

Covert said the FAA is expected to be on-site Thursday morning to conduct a complete investigation.