ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.– One man is dead after driving into the Meramec River.

Kyle Goebel, 28, was driving his car at George Winter Park in Fenton when at 11:37 a.m. he drove down a boat ramp into the water. The vehicle began to take on water and became submerged.

Goebel remained inside the vehicle until recovered by Metro West Fire Protection District Dive Team. He was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m.