One dead, one injured after report of shots fired in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.– One man was found dead and another injured after reports of shots being fired at a party outside Doolittle.

On Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. Phelps County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of gunshots being fired at a party in the 16000 block of Lakewood Drive.

The incident is actively being investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rolla Police Department and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.