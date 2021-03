BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a three-vehicle crash on March 14 at 4:10 p.m.

Reportedly, Bailey Jelinek, 24, died after another vehicle crossed the center line and hit her car head-on. A third vehicle was unable to avoid hitting the first two.

The driver and one passenger in the first vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious and moderate injuries.

Three one-year-old girls were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.