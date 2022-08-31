LEBANON, Mo.– One suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a suspected homicide in Lebanon on Wednesday.

On August 31 Lebanon Police Department was alerted to shots fired at a residence in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. On arrival, police found 45-year-old Bobby Langston had been shot during a verbal altercation in the home.

Langston died from his injuries while being treated at Mercy-Lebanon.

A male suspect was taken into custody and is being held at Laclede County Jail awaiting charges. Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the general public.