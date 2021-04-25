Officials visit St. Louis jails to check out conditions

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, in St. Louis, Mo. Advocates for St. Louis jail inmates say the uprising at the downtown jail happened in part because detainees are worried that the jail isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19. Advocates say it’s part of a long history of indifference toward inmates at jails in St. Louis. But city leaders say there are no cases of COVID-19 at the downtown jail. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ new mayor, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and several other officials met with detainees at both of the city’s jails Saturday to check out conditions and highlight reform efforts.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she is particularly concerned about complaints she heard about substandard food and lack of access to medical treatment in the city’s jails.

Jones has pledged to close the medium-security jail known as the workhouse, which has often been criticized for unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Her budget proposal presented Wednesday calls for closing it by July 1.

Bush said they were told stories about human waste on the floor and saw inadequate health care facilities within the jails.