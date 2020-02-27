Officials discuss offering free Narcan in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Better Life in Recovery, the Springfield Greene County Health Department and State Rep. Crystal Quade all agree that Narcan should be free.

Josh Lien, with Better Life in Recovery, says Narcan, a drug that reverses an overdose, has been offered for free by the organization.

“If the children can come in and they can save someone’s life, they can save their parent’s life, and that person can find recovery,” Lien said. “It would not only change their life but their kid’s lives and their kid’s kid’s lives.”

Katie Towns with the Springfield Greene County Health Department says Narcan is a tool for saving lives and encouraging recovery.

Town’s team has been working for quite some time to make the drug more accessible.

“We work with the MO Hope Project, and David Stoecker and his group are wonderful about getting that supply out into the community,” Towns said. “We also have several other partners in our community that is helping with distribution, so we are very supportive of those efforts and help with connections and ways that we can support that delivery in any way that we can.”

Rep. Quade announced her re-election bid yesterday. Quade says if she’s re-elected, she will approach Greene County’s opioid crisis differently.

“So many things. One of the biggest things is educating fellow legislators and the community on what this crisis actually looks like, what it is,” Quade said. “And that there’s not gonna be one bill that fixes all of this. I think that’s one of the misnomers of the prescription drug monitoring program is that we passed that and magically everything’s gonna get better. We need to look at addiction in a holistic way. Whether that’s on the prevention side or the treatment side, the recovery side.”

Quade lives in Greene County and serves on the Better Life in Recovery board.