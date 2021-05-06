Officially-licensed Razorback tortilla chips debut at local restaurants

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks have a new officially-licensed product making its debut on restaurant tables across the state: tortilla chips.

According to a tweet from Will Roth, a senior account executive at Razorback Sports Properties, the Hog-shaped chips are made locally by Abuelita Maria in Springdale and currently served at restaurants throughout Arkansas.

In Arkansas, the power of the Razorback logo makes everything better. Newest example: officially licensed tortilla chips in the shape of a 🐗 – now at restaurants across Arkansas. [Made locally by Abuelita Maria] pic.twitter.com/Mbf2wJhRmD — Will Roth (@willjroth) April 26, 2021

The chips have already been spotted at at least two restaurants in Fayetteville: Mexico Viejo on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and El Matador on Wedington Avenue.

According to its website, Abuelita Maria, founded in 1994, provides tortilla products to restaurant chains, national distributors and local establishments.