Officers reprimanded after cuffing domestic violence victim

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri police officers were reprimanded after handcuffing and ticketing a domestic violence victim in an incident that was captured on security video.

St. Joseph police Capt. Jeff Wilson told The St. Joseph News-Press that he couldn’t provide details about the discipline. Miranda Hicks uploaded security video from the incident to social media. She confirmed to the newspaper that she was the woman detained by police and initially given tickets for trespassing and destruction of property.

The tickets were voided after she filed a complaint. She said: “Basically I was a victim of domestic assault where I was choked for approximately five minutes.”