Officers involved in deadly shooting named

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The names of the two officers who shot at the suspect of the deadly shooting have been named.

The shooting happened Saturday, December, 7, behind the Fayetteville Police Department.

Corporal Seay Floyd

Officer Natalie Eucce

The suspect, 35-year-old London Phillips, killed Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, according to Fayetteville Police.

Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce both fired their weapons during the incident and have been placed on paid administrative leave per Fayetteville Police Department policy, according to the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook post.

Below is the full statement: