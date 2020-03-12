Officer shot by colleague during game ‘assumed the risk’

ST. LOUIS (AP/KSDK) – A St. Louis police officer who pleaded guilty to accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette said the woman knew the risk she was taking.

Nathaniel Hendren made the response Wednesday in a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the mother of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix, who also was a St. Louis police.

Hendren is serving a seven-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter for killing Alix at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere.

Hendren left the police department soon after the shooting and previously apologized when he was sentenced.