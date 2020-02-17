Off-duty officer working 2nd job at Walmart shot in Missouri

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A manhunt is ongoing after an off-duty police officer who was working a second job as a Walmart security guard was shot in Ferguson, Missouri.

Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong says an off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot about 7:15 p.m. Sunday and transported to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

Armstrong said the officer was working as a security guard at the Walmart when he spotted a shoplifter. Armstrong said the officer confronted the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the officer. Armstrong said the suspect fled and remains on the loose.

The officer did not fire his weapon.

