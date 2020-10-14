Nursing home takes residents out to fish for trout

ROGERS, Ark. — Residents of an Arkansas nursing home got to cast a line for a chance to catch some fish Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The staff of Magnolia Place Alzheimer’s Special Care Center helped everyone set up and fish for live trout.

Theresa Allen, with the Circle of Life Hospice, says all of the residents were excited and enjoyed themselves.

“It’s wonderful,” said Allen. “We know we’re helping make them just a little happy and the families that aren’t necessarily able to come in and see them, so it’s a win, win. You cannot beat this.”

Allen said most of the residents haven’t fished in years and some said it was their first time.