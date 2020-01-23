Northland woman catches thieves steal hundreds of dollars worth of packages from porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)— In less than 30 seconds Tuesday afternoon, Jaycee Fugate became the latest victim of porch pirates pilfering packages across the metro.

“There they were backing into the drive and came up onto the porch and stole our packages and just left,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, she said she received an alert to her phone from her Nest camera about someone on her property near Vivian and Antioch.

According to the video, a gold car drove by her house, then circled back around before backing up into her driveway.

The video shows a man getting out of the passenger side of the car. In a matter of seconds, the crook crammed hundreds of dollars worth of her packages into the car and took off.

She watched all of it in real-time.

“There’s no way to describe it. It’s kind of like whenever your heart drops to the floor, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I feel violated,’” she said.

But she’s not alone. After her theft, she joined the Facebook group, Northland Anti-Porch Pirate League.

Inside the group, victims like Fugate are sharing their stories and videos with each other to make others aware of who could be lurking around their homes.

Fugate doesn’t believe the thieves were specifically targeting her house, but she said her fiancé saw the same 2003 Gold Mercury Sable that was on her property before her packages were stolen.

She’s now taking new steps to make sure she doesn’t become a victim again.

She believes that those behind the crime aren’t rookies, but they did make a rookie mistake when the backed into her driveway.

“Now we have some type of identity whether that car was stolen or not, we can trace it back to them, and if the car was stolen, maybe that person can get their car back,” she said.

She’s hoping the six characters on the car’s license plate can be the gift she needs to replace the ones she lost.

The Missouri license plate of the car caught stealing her package is JP6-P9L.