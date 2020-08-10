North Forest Lights returning to Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In case you missed out the first time — or if you just want to see it again — North Forest Lights is returning to Crystal Bridges for a second season this fall.

The installation, an “artistic, nighttime light and sound experience,” will return to the Bentonville museum’s North Forest from September 4, 2020 until April 4, 2021.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings. Sanitization stations, touchless ticket scanning, and new paths and signage are among the new measures added under new COVID-19 guidelines.

Crystal Bridges partnered with Moment Factory, a Montreal multimedia and entertainment studio, to bring the installation to Bentonville in 2019.

The five installations include:

Crystal Grove – See the glowing language of young saplings, as they seem to communicate through shimmering crystal lights.

– See the glowing language of young saplings, as they seem to communicate through shimmering crystal lights. Forest Frequencies – Channel the natural and human past as light and music connect you with the wavelengths of the Arkansas woods.

– Channel the natural and human past as light and music connect you with the wavelengths of the Arkansas woods. The Hearth – Gather around a bonfire-like sculpture to immerse yourself in the warm glow and beating heart of nature.

– Gather around a bonfire-like sculpture to immerse yourself in the warm glow and beating heart of nature. Whispering Tree – Communicate with a magnificent tree to learn about the color of your own voice.

– Communicate with a magnificent tree to learn about the color of your own voice. Memory of Water – Surround yourself in light and sound, as a simulated stream brings water back to this dry creek bed.

The Whispering Tree will have a new queuing system that will allow for social distancing, along with single-use microphone covers.

Tickets are $22 for adults ($15 for members) and $10 for youth ages 7 to 18 ($7 for youth members).

Kids 6 & under get in free.

Advance tickets are encouraged to limit capacity and aid with social distancing..