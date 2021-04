The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Outage Viewer as of 4:30 p.m.

Ark. — Several North Arkansas residents are reporting power outages in Ash Flat, Mountain Home and Salem.

A tweet from the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said the company is aware of the situation, and the outages are storm-related.

Crews are responding to several storm-related outages throughout the service area.



To report an outage, please use the NAEC mobile app or call 870-895-3221. — North AR Electric (@NorthARElectric) April 9, 2021

As of 4:30 p.m., 1,079 people are affected by the power outages.