Noose displayed at Missouri poll covered up amid complaints

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — A replica hangman’s noose in a display in a county building in southwest Missouri has been covered up amid complaints from Democrats about it being near voting booths.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Democratic Party released a photo Friday of the display in a hallway of the Stone County building in downtown Galena with several voting booths nearby.

Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore said the display was a historical exhibit with a replica noose marking the last legal hanging in the state in Stone County in 1937. But Acting Democratic Party Chair Clem Smith said the noose’s display amounted to intimidation of Black voters.