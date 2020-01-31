Non-profit says Medicaid expansion will save money

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:
Medicaid expansion_1492690274533.jpg

Mo. — A Missouri non-profit says expanding Medicaid would actually save the state $100,000.

A report by the Missouri Budget Project claims a Medicaid expansion would let the federal government pay 90% of health services that are currently funded by state tax dollars.

Plus, the extra money would surpass how much the state already pays on health care.

Those two benefits combined would surpass how much the state already pays on health care.

No word yet if lawmakers will vote to expand Medicaid.

To read the report by the Missouri Budget Project, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories