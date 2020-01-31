Non-profit says Medicaid expansion will save money

Mo. — A Missouri non-profit says expanding Medicaid would actually save the state $100,000.

A report by the Missouri Budget Project claims a Medicaid expansion would let the federal government pay 90% of health services that are currently funded by state tax dollars.

Plus, the extra money would surpass how much the state already pays on health care.

Those two benefits combined would surpass how much the state already pays on health care.

No word yet if lawmakers will vote to expand Medicaid.

To read the report by the Missouri Budget Project, click here.