Non-essential businesses lock their doors as KC area’s stay-at-home order goes into effect

In the foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background. (FOX 4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WDAF). — Thousands of people all around the metro are being ordered to stay home beginning Tuesday morning.

The efforts to combat coronavirus will effectively close dozens of types of businesses, but there are many exceptions to the rule.

Essential activities are activities or tasks essential to an individual’s health or safety or the health and safety of their family or household members.

These activities include:

Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home

Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household

Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running

Performing work providing essential services at an Essential Business

Caring for a family member in another household

Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Essential businesses are organizations that provide the goods or services needed for an essential activity.

These include:

Hospitals

Childcare facilities

Government operations

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Food, beverage (to go, carry out or curbside), liquor stores and cannabis production and agriculture

Construction

Lawn care companies

Financial institutions

Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

Grocery stores

Gas stations and auto repair facilities

Garbage collection

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Media

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers.

Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry out

Transportation, for purpose of essential travel.

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences;

On Monday, people were out stocking up at both essential and non-essential businesses, not sure which was which.

Shoppers at Prospero’s Bookstore on W. 39th Street geared up for weeks maybe longer in their homes hoping to find a good book, album, or movie to help pass the time.

“The thing that’s making a lot of people anxious is it’s not a clear timeline, you ask anyone how long will this last? Who knows,” Javier Torres said.

Customers were doing the same thing at liquor and grocery stores Monday as well, but unlike the bookstore they’ll be open under the stay-at home order now in effect in Jackson, Clay, Platte, and Cass counties in Missouri and Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Douglas, Miami and Atchison counties in Kansas.

“A lot of people came in on a panic and they want to buy a lot of stuff and I’m like we are going to be open,” Tiffany Naude, general manager of Bell 39th Street Liquor, said.

Prospero’s owner said his customers have been asking what the order means for his business.

“I’m getting 20-30 requests a day. ‘Do you have this?’ ‘Can we do this?’ ‘Are you open?’ ‘What’s your plan?’” Will Leathem said.

At 7 p.m. Monday he locked the doors, and no customers will be allowed inside for the next 30 days. He’s still wondering if shops might get the same abilities to do curbside pickups as restaurants have been allowed.

“My hope is on the weekends, people that have texted me, ‘I’m looking for a few things,’ I’ll just put them in a bag, disinfect them, set them outside, and they’ll give me a credit card on the phone,” Leathem said.