‘No war’ spray-painted on St. Louis memorial to soldiers

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– A memorial to soldiers in downtown St. Louis has been damaged by vandalism, including a spray-painted message of “No war.”

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear if it was in response to the air strike that killed a top Iranian official, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an attack that’s drastically raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.

About 150 people marched through downtown St. Louis Saturday in opposition to further military action against Iran.

A Missouri Historical Society official called it sad that “anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country.”