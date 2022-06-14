ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order Tuesday banning the use of no-knock warrants in the city.

No-knock warrants allow law enforcement to enter an individual’s property without notification. Such warrants are issued when police suspect the knock-and-announce rule might lead to the destruction of wanted objects or affect the safety of the police or others.

Prior to Tuesday, the city limited the use of no-knock warrants to only drug cases in 2020. The new executive order would prohibit the use of no-knock warrants for all cases handled by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Public safety and policing must be responsive to the needs and concerns of the community,” said Jones “This is an important step for our city and in line with action taken by municipalities across the country.”

Jones said SLMPD has not deployed no-knock warrants over the past year. Her office says this executive order builds trust between St. Louis community members and their police force.

The new order comes following a lawsuit connected with no-knock warrants from last year. The city of St. Louis and more than 20 local police officers were the subjects of a wrongful death suit tied for the 2017 killing of a 63-year-old man while the officers attempted to execute a “no-knock” warrant.