No internet connection at Harding University impacting remote students

SEARCY, Ark. — Some students are saying the switch to virtual learning is having an impact on how they learn.

Harding University senior Shayla Herrington chose to stay home due to the pandemic, but internet connection troubles at the university make it hard for her and other students to talk to their teachers.

“We try to join in on a class and it’s not working because of the wifi,” said Herrington. “We are just told ‘hey, here are the notes and PowerPoint, teach yourself, sorry we can’t zoom you in today.’ It sucks for people who are paying this much money and not getting what they should be.”

Herrington says the first time her professor was able to contact her was five weeks into the semester. The school says a new router is on the way.