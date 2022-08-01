Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election.

The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police the same sign had been stolen from the yard before they replaced it with a new one.

The department also took a call on July 14 for a different political candidate’s sign that had burned near Main Street.