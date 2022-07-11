NIXA, Mo.– People in Nixa are being asked to conserve water during a time of little to no rain.

During these weather conditions, Nixa Utilities water customers have been using much higher than usual amounts of water. City officials said this is resulting in low water pressure in certain areas of town.

The city released the following information on how people can voluntarily help through Friday, July 22:

Minimize outdoor watering as much as possible.- Odd number addresses should water lawns only on odd number calendar days.

Even number addresses should water lawns only on even number calendar days.

Refrain from washing sidewalks, driveways, or other exterior surfaces.

Limit washing of vehicles, boats, and other equipment.

Limit filling or refilling of pools and hot tubs, tanks, or other vessels not used directly for public health.

In the release, city officials said investigations by water department crews have found no leaks or abnormal issues except for excessive use, especially from yard irrigation systems.

Nixa resident, Kim West, said she spent Monday morning doing some sprinkler maintenance in her front yard to help.

“Replacing the heads on each of our sprinklers in each of our zones,” said West. “Just to try to decrease our water consumption and increase the efficiency of each one.”

West said she is thankful the city is giving people an opportunity to voluntarily cut back on water.

Nixa Utilities is asking residents to curb excessive water use to avoid moving into a Stage I Water Emergency in which certain water conservation measures would become mandatory.