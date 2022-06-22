NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa School Garden has received a grant of $50,000 from T-Mobile for their hydroponic tower garden.

The grant was presented to the John Thomas School of Discovery Wednesday morning as a part of T-Mobile’s national announcement of grants.

The food from the garden will be used in the school’s lunch rooms and the Least of These food pantry in Christian County.

John Thomas School of Discovery Principal Dr. Jennifer Chastain said the garden will help connect the community, “Not only will our students learn from this project, but give back to the community. The food grown would be given to Least of These.”

Kristy Carter, Executive Director of Least of These, says the project is very important for the food pantry since it will provide food for families in need within the community, “So many times it’s expensive for families in need to buy fresh foods and vegetables, so having a tower garden that is set up over here [that] is going to produce those items for families in need in our community is huge.”