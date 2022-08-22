The proposed Nixa Police Station, which would potentially be paid for with the tax levy. (Credit: City of Nixa)

NIXA, Mo.– The City of Nixa is going to be bringing a sales tax increase to the ballot this November.

The City Council of Nixa voted unanimously on August 22 to put a tax levy that would raise the city sales tax by one percent on this coming ballot, which would raise funds primarily to expand the Nixa Police Department and contribute to a new recreation center and sports complex.

If this levy were to be approved by voters in November, it would be the first increase for the city in 35 years.

Nixa Police said the police department spent about $3.7 million while the city has brought in just $3.4 million, a fund that contributes to departments beyond the police.

With the tax levy, part of the money would fund a new proposed police station and the hiring of 11 new officers, which would cost about $14 million total. Part of the levy would also contribute to a new rec center and sports complex which would cost about $25 million.

The President and CEO of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce Chris Russell said the current sales tax is not growing enough to compete with inflation, and that bringing in new businesses will not always be an option for increasing revenue to the city.

“This city, this county, this chamber, we are fighting for economic development,” Russell said.

The tax levy is now in the hands of the voters, who will decide whether to pass or deny the levy this coming November.