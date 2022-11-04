NIXA, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a domestic assault that disrupted pickup at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa Friday afternoon, according to Nixa’s Director of Communications.

On November 4, Nixa Police Officers were assisting with a domestic assault at a home near the school at about 3:45 pm.

The police scene disrupted school pickup, and Nixa police coordinated with the school to safely get the kids to their parents.

A man was arrested at the home and a female victim was offered medical care, which she declined.

The man’s identity has not yet been released as formal charges have not yet been brought against him.

Nixa said there was no threat to the public, but the investigation is still open and officers were still at the scene as of 5 pm.