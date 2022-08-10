NIXA, Mo.– A film studio based in Nixa recently released their newest feature “MEAD”, and while it’s currently available on multiple streaming platforms, you’ll want to act fast to catch it in the theater.

“MEAD” is the latest release from Parallax Studio headed by Jeffery Allen Williams, who founded the studio in 1996. The movie is based on the 1972 comic book “Fever Dreams” written by Jan Strnad and illustrated by Richard Corben. The story revolves around an AI spaceship being hunted for refusing to participate in war.

The film stars Patton Oswalt, Patrick Warburton, Robert Picardo and Samuel Hunt.

Tonight, August 10, the film will be screening at B&B Theatres Ozark/Nixa 12, located on 620 N 25th Street in Ozark. It will be screening once at 7 p.m., with seats starting at $13.49.

Williams said the film underwent six years of production, creating all of the animation for the film himself.

“I started the animation in 2016,” Williams said in an interview with Ozarks FOX AM. “I had the entire movie finished before principal photography but with no actors in it.”

Williams said the principal photography was shot over just 18 days in Rogersville in September of 2021, using nothing but greenscreens and props that actors could hold themselves.

“This is unique to any film ever made, and I challenge anybody out there to educate me,” said Williams. “There’s no movie that’s all animated with live-action actors. Nothing is real, it’s all three green-screen walls and floor.”

Parallax Studio plans to release the film on DVD and Blu-Ray in early September.